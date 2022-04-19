The family of Julian Lasseter is suing both Tammy Sytch and her partner, James F. Pente, for negligence. They are seeking in excess of $30,000.

The incident took place on March, 25 when Tammy Sytch was involved in a car accident in Ormond Beach, Florida which unfortunately cost Julian Lasseter his life. The Police reports from the accident stated that the officers on the scene suspected she was under the influence.

According to PWInsider, the police are currently awaiting the toxicology reports to verify that. A search warrant was executed to draw her blood while she was hospitalized.

According to the police, witnesses claimed that Tammy Sytch was driving at a “high rate of speed” before the collision.

In an update from TMZ Sports, police documents showed Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was stopped at a stoplight. The Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light. Lasseter was the driver of the Kia and was taken to hospital, being later pronounced dead from the injuries.

The lawsuit itself reads as follows:

Upon information and belief, on or about March 25, 2022, Defendant SYTCH was intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle owned by Defendant PENTE southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

Defendant SYTCH operated the motor vehicle with the consent, either express or implied, of Defendant PENTE.

On or about March 25, 2022, Julian L. Lasseter was also operating a motor vehicle southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

At the time and place referenced in paragraphs 6 and 8 above, Defendant SYTCH negligently operated or maintained her motor vehicle so that it collided with the rear end of Julian L. Lasseter’s motor vehicle, causing severe and incapacitating injuries to Mr. Lasseter. These injuries resulted in his death on March 25, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Sytch, that Pente is “vicariously liable” for Sytch’s actions by virtue of allowing her behind the wheel of his vehicle.

It was added that the Lasseter family has sustained medical and funeral expenses due to Sytch’s actions and that Lasseter’s adult daughter, “has suffered, and will suffer into the future, the loss of her father’s companionship, instruction, guidance, and mental pain and suffering as a result of her father’s death.”

At the time of writing, neither Tammy Sytch nor James Pente have responded to the lawsuit.

