Major League Wrestling announced tonight that Taya Valkyrie is set to return to the promotion next month.

Taya Valkyrie will be making her MLW return on May 13 at Kings of Colosseum.

The last time Valkyrie competed in an MLW ring was in September 2019. Below is MLW’s full announcement about her upcoming return.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of Taya Valkyrie for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping. 🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. On tonight’s FUSION it was revealed the queen of lucha herself, Taya Valkyrie is set to make her return to MLW in Philly on May 13th. Last competing in an MLW ring in September 2019, Taya looks to step into the new women’s featherweight division and march straight towards being crowned the inaugural World Featherweight Champion. Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best. “Frankly money is how I’d describe Taya,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Taya is a world class athlete and force of nature. Taya’s arrival will send shockwaves through the division. The road to winning the featherweight title just got a lot harder for her fellow competitors.” One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times. While reigning supreme in Mexico, Taya earned the nickname “La Wera Loca,” loosely translating to “The crazy blonde,” a title that fits her reputation. MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is actively in talks with several fighters about signing a bout sheet to face Taya. Who will get the privilege of fighting lucha royalty? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum! Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

As noted, Taya Valkyrie also made her return to Impact at the Multiverse of Matches event at WrestleCon. Taya is set to face AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view.

Below is the current card for MLW Kings of Colosseum:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Taya Valkyrie To Return

Taya Valkyrie makes return in Philly May 13 https://t.co/OR1qJEArK6 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]