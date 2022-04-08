The Briscoe Brothers are returning to Impact Wrestling.

Impact has announced that Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe will be working the Impact TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, April 24 at the MJN Conventional Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Tickets are on sale now at this link.

The Briscoes debuted for Impact at the special Multiverse of Matches event last Friday during WrestleCon, losing the main event to The Good Brothers. Mark and Jay lost the ROH World Tag Team Titles earlier that night to FTR at ROH Supercard of Honor XV, but they still hold the GCW World Tag Team Titles and the House of Glory Tag Team Titles.

It was recently reported that Impact wants to use The Briscoes as regulars, but there’s no word on if they will be signed.

