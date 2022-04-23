Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is exploring yet another business venture, this time, being a producer for a popular video game being adapted to film.

According to Variety, The Rock will team with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as producers for It Takes Two, with studios like Seven Bucks, dj2 Entertainment, and Amazon Studios backing the project, as well.

The duo behind the Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 films, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, will also be signing on as part of the team. They will be responsible for adapting the game for the silver screen.

Per the report, the project is set as a “priority development” project, though, at this time, no anticipated release window has been announced.

It Takes Two, released in March 2021, is a widely successful game that requires to be played in a co-op mode, either in person or online. It’s received many industry awards since it was released, including the coveted “Game of the Year” 2021 at the annual Game Awards. Over 10 million people have played the game to this day.

“Follow May and Cody who, as they go through a divorce, find their minds transported into two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them,” the preview for the film says. “Now they must go on a wild and fantastical journey to find a way to get back into their bodies.”

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still rumored as a WrestleMania 39 main event, but it remains to be seen if the match will happen next year due to Rocky’s busy schedule.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]