Ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday, The Undertaker sat down to speak with Today. While looking back at some highlights from his career, ‘Taker revealed the one match that caused him to have some understandable concern.

“I don’t think I ever really lifted a brow at anything until they got to the Inferno match,” Undertaker notes. “Well, the Hell in a Cell was, that lifted a brow as well but it was to me, I’m kind of going at it as, OK, well, it’s a souped-up cage match. Okay, that’s one thing,” he shared. “But the Inferno match was the first time that I kind of went, ‘Now, wait a minute (laughs). You’re going to light the ring on fire and we got to get out of the ring and not [burn up].”

In that initial inferno match, ‘Taker would emerge victorious after setting his storyline brother, Kane, on fire. ‘The Deadman’ was, in hindsight, glad that the two finished the match without any serious injuries from the flames.

“Yeah. So that was one of probably the first times that, you know — and that was just, I just wanted to know how it was going to be done without us completely burning our flesh completely off our skin or our arms. But even that worked out well.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]