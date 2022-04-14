AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks insist one of their recent Twitter bio updates had nothing to do with Cody Rhodes returning to WWE.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson often use their Twitter bio to comment on current events and important happenings these days. They made two bio edits during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, and these led to fan speculation on The Bucks possibly reacting to Rhodes’ AEW departure and WWE return.

The one bio update in question was made on the afternoon of WrestleMania Sunday, almost 24 hours after Rhodes returned to the WWE ring at WrestleMania Saturday to defeat Seth Rollins, and hours after Rhodes had addressed his career change in interviews, but before he gave his in-ring return promo on the RAW After WrestleMania.

“The story of a couple of self-made SoCal kids who came from nothing & built a gigantic movement was never going to be romantic enough for you,” the bio update said.

The bio update led fans to speculate on this being a message to former AEW Executive Vice President Rhodes, but The Bucks spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and dismissed the idea of this being an anti-Cody message.

The Bucks noted that the Twitter bio update was actually a message to cynical wrestling fans, adding that they still keep in touch with Rhodes, and hope nothing but the best for him in the future.

“That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW,” Matt told Barrasso. “So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him.”

Before the aforementioned Twitter bio update, The Bucks made another edit, which came not long after Rhodes’ win over Rollins, and hours before the alleged message to cynical wrestling fans. Barrasso did not ask The Bucks if this earlier message was a reference to Rhodes, but most fans saw it as that.

“Wtf I thought we were doing All In 2,” the earlier bio edit stated, a reference to the September 2018 All In event that Rhodes and The Bucks co-promoted with ROH, which led to the creation of AEW.

These comments to Sports Illustrated are the first remarks The Bucks have made about Rhodes since he returned to WWE. As we’ve noted, Rhodes has noted in recent interviews why he left AEW, and how he feels about his former boss and co-Executive Vice Presidents. You can click here for what Rhodes had to say about The Bucks, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega and AEW President Tony Khan in his first WWE interview through Variety, and you can click here for what Rhodes said about his relationship with The Bucks and Omega during his interview with Ariel Helwani.

Stay tuned for more. You can see screenshots of the aforementioned Twitter bio updates from WrestleMania 38 Weekend below:

