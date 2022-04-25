On April 25, May 2, and May 9, WWE RAW in Canada will not be available to watch on Sportsnet 360 due to programming conflicts.

Fans will have to watch it on OLN Canada or Sportsnet subscribers can stream WWE RAW for FREE at Watch.Sportsnet.ca.

Monday Night RAW will return to Sportsnet 360 in mid-May.

This Monday’s RAW is from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. As noted, Becky Lynch will be making her first RAW appearance since losing the WWE RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 and there will be a 20th Anniversary celebration for Randy Orton.

You can see the current lineup below for tomorrow’s show:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

​​Wrestling Inc. readers Rick Ghuman , contributed to this article.