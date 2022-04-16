Two matches have been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

The undefeated Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Title against Marina Shafir on next Friday’s show.

Cargill and Shafir have had a war of words in recent weeks to build to the match. Shafir made her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut this past Wednesday with a win over Skye Blue. Shafir lost her AEW debut to Kris Statlander on Dark back in December, but since then she has won five straight matches, and she wrestled Alejandra Lion on Friday night in a match to air on next week’s AEW Dark.

Next week’s Rampage will also feature Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia.

AEW has announced that “everyone” else in the feud will be banned from ringside for Kingston vs. Garcia. This goes for Santana and Ortiz on Kingston’s side, and Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker from The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Rampage will return to the normal timeslot of 10pm ET next Friday. The show aired at 7pm ET this week due to NBA coverage on TNT.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Rampage, which will tape this coming Wednesday from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

