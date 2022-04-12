Former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was officially introduced as a RAW Superstar on last night’s show.

We noted earlier on Monday how Ciampa was now listed internally as a RAW Superstar. He later appeared in a backstage RAW segment with Kevin Patrick, but was interrupted by Ezekiel, the younger brother to Elias. Ezekiel welcomed Ciampa to the red brand, but they were interrupted by Kevin Owens, who is insisting that Elias and Ezekiel are the same person. Ciampa said he believes Ezekiel, which upset Ciampa.

Owens later confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about Ezekiel, and got them to approve a lie detector test for Ezekiel, to take place on next week’s RAW.

There’s no word on if a Ciampa vs. Owens feud is being planned for RAW, but Ciampa also worked last night’s pre-WWE Main Event tapings in a match against T-BAR. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews was also taped last night. You can click here for the Main Event spoilers. Ciampa has three other Main Event wins over T-BAR in recent months.

Next week’s RAW will also feature a double wedding ceremony as two couples tie the knot – Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa, Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

The ceremony will be officiated by R-Truth. This week’s RAW featured double bachelor and bachelorette parties. The bachelorette party was crashed by Nikki A.S.H., who failed to capture the 24/7 Title from Brooke. Truth revealed that he is now an ordained minister, and has put a pause on all potential 24/7 Title changes until after the weddings.

We noted before that two title matches have been announced for next week’s RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Below is the updated RAW line-up for next Monday, along with related video clips from last night:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor will defend against Theory

* The double wedding of Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, and Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa

* Kevin Owens administers a lie detector test to Ezekiel

