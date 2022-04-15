AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and went back & forth with fans over the debut of Satnam Singh, and some of his responses led to more criticism.

Singh debuted on this week’s AEW Dynamite, aligned with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. They attacked new ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe following his main event title win over Minoru Suzuki. The debut was done to help AEW’s growth in India, and to bridge a gap between AEW and the Discovery-owned Eurovision India channel. It was later reported that the debut received very mixed reactions in the AEW locker room. You can click here for our original report on why Singh was brought to TV, and you can click here for the follow-up report on locker room reactions and his training.

As noted before, Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and admitted that Singh’s debut could have been handled better. He later responded to several fan tweets related to his Busted Open comments and Singh’s debut.

One fan wrote, “Some people will be mad at this but also complain Tony Khan doesn’t listen to experienced people he hires.”

Khan responded, “Yep I said I came to tv with a show outline, then heard out ideas on such details & I picked the wrong one. I’m amused anyone says I threw someone under a bus to say the idea was from someone of 30 years experience. Who did I throw under this bus exactly? Where’s the mystery bod?”

A different fan responded to Khan and wrote, “All I know is literally all of us have the same amount of booking experience as you did when you started AEW. You aren’t ready for that conversation though.”

Khan responded, “Yeah and that’s why I am the first to say the fans are always right, and that this is a great example that the fans know what they’re talking about”

That same fan responded to Khan and suggested he hire a booker. Khan’s next response brought him significant heat from even some of his supporters as he tried to “ratio” the fan.

“You need to hire this ratio,” Tony Khan wrote.

One fan suggested that they would have had Singh appear in the crowd, then have him stand up, “I would have shown him in the crowd and then have him stand up. Then you start the build.”

Khan responded, “I saw a bunch of fans say that after the fact, and I realized after that it would’ve worked better than what we actually did. Again, dozens of experienced people in our production meeting, and nobody pointed that out, and the idea came from fans. It goes to show how smart fans are”

