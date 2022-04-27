An in-ring sit-down segment has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

We noted earlier how Chris Jericho said he and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) would be on Dynamite to call out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to continue the feud between the two teams.

In an update, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and provided an update, revealing that now there will be a sit-down in the ring between the two sides.

“Tonight @IAmJericho & #JerichoAppreciationSociety have asked for a sitdown with @MadKing1981, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful on #AEWDynamite LIVE in the ring @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! I’ll provide the table & bottled water, + ask everyone to respect the sitdown!,” Khan wrote.

Below is the updated line-up:

* The Jericho Appreciation Society will have an in-ring sit-down with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight

* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match

