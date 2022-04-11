AEW wrestler Tony Nese announced today on Instagram that his new website, 450Fit.com is officially launching on Monday.

He wrote, “Tomorrow is the official launch of 450 Fit! Thank you to everyone who has shown interest thus far. (I feel like I’ve made about a million calls this weekend 🙃)DON’T FORGET! The EARLY BIRD SPECIAL is still in effect until 11:59 pm est. Click the link in my Bio to get set up. Shout out to my beautiful wife @liz_nese who surprised me with my new 450 Fit logo. 😘”

The fitness website will feature one on one coaching from Tony Nese.

A few days before, Nese wrote about his upcoming website and how he couldn’t wait to share his “years of fitness and nutrition experience and knowledge.”

He shared, “When I started my journey I never knew what would come of it. All I knew was what I wanted and that I was going to do whatever work was necessary to get there. Over time, the work and the process have become my favorite parts. The results are just a bonus. Don’t let the fear of the unknown stop you from reaching your full potential. I can’t wait to share my 20 years of fitness and nutrition experience and knowledge with all of you. Click the link in my bio for 1 on 1 Fitness and Nutrition Coaching.#450Fit”

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion made his AEW in-ring debut with a win over Fuego Del Sol on the November 2, 2021 edition of AEW Dark.

Below you can see his Instagram posts:

