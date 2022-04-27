A new video released on social media gives a glimpse into the congratulatory speech from Triple H after the first WWE NXT episode aired on the USA Network.

As you can see below, Triple H encourages the black and gold NXT stars to keep the momentum going as they continue the live show each week.

“Been holding this for a little bit, decided it’s time to share,” Dan Vollmayer writes as the caption for the video. “Video’s from the night NXT premiered on @USA_Network. Huge night in #wwe history, made all the more epic with this address from the boss, Triple H. #wwenxt #BlackAndGoldEra.”

Been holding this for a little bit, decided it’s time to share. Video’s from the night NXT premiered on @USA_Network. Huge night in #wwe history, made all the more epic with this address from the boss, Triple H. #wwenxt #BlackAndGoldEra pic.twitter.com/ECY5NFSdCu — Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) April 26, 2022

Triple H starts off by giving some insight on the early growth of WWE NXT, and how Vince McMahon was the person to suggest they take NXT TakeOvers to larger arenas. After the first event sold out in just minutes, Hunter realized how expansive NXT’s following had become.

“This was an epic night. There are certain moments in this where the game changes for me. I said it in interviews that the first time I backed up and thought, oh, this is moving too fast, was the time we went to San Jose for the first time,” Triple H explained. “First time outside of Florida and we sold it out in a couple of minutes, and we put on a show there that, still to this day, was the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It was like being inside of a riot.

“Right after that, Vince looked at me and says, ‘We’re going to Barclays Center [in Brooklyn, New York.’ And I said, ‘No, it’s the Barclays Center.’ And it got pushed on me, and I was backed up and hesitant to do it. We put it on sale and it sold out immediately, and that was the last time I doubted anything this brand can do. It changed my vision and it made me think bigger, it made me think bigger for every one of you.”

Triple H continued on, giving an explanation as to why they prefer the term ‘WWE Superstar’ over ‘pro wrestler’. The way WWE sees it, their Superstars transcend a typical pro wrestler and are in a league all their own.

“It’s going to change the perception people have of you when you walk down the street when they see you. You’re now stars, you’re now Superstars, you’re now WWE Superstars. And the reason we say that and don’t say ‘pro wrestler’ is not because that’s a bad word. It’s what we do, we’re damn proud of it. It’s the art form, it’s what we all do, what we all love, what we all fell in love with, and it’s why we’re here.

“But the truth is, only a few people in the world get to be WWE Superstars. Only a few people get to play that long game and get to strive to be something more. A lot of people like to say they were something, not many people can say they were that. You can say you played football, you can’t say you played in the NFL.”

NXT permanently moved to USA Network in September 2019 and was revamped as a live, two-hour program each Wednesday night. Due to a scheduling conflict with the final episodes of Suits, the second hour of the show was aired exclusively on WWE Network until October 2, 2019, when both hours were shown on USA each week.

In April 2021, WWE NXT was officially moved to its current timeslot of Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. In September 2021, a huge revamp of the series was done with several brand new stars on the show, a more colorful logo and set, and a new title of “NXT 2.0.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Twitter with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]