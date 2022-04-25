WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray are calling for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to wrestle male Superstars on a regular basis.

The wrestling legends formed the opinion following Flair’s recent run-ins with Drew Gulak on SmackDown. Ever since Flair put Gulak in the Figure Eight submission hold, Henry has been vocal about wanting to see Charlotte beat up men.

“She has the potential to eclipse Ric if she’s allowed to wrestle men and have a run doing that and then going back to women’s wrestling and being the ultimate heel, like, ‘I left y’all because y’all beneath me,'” Henry said on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. “That can be, you know, another 10 years of her dominance that can make people only think that when you hear the name ‘Flair’ that you think Charlotte.”

On last week’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray felt WWE shouldn’t stop at Charlotte tapping out just Gulak, and have more men feel the wrath of The Queen.

“I love the fact that she put the figure eight on a man last night,” Bully said. “I want Charlotte to wrestle men. As the matter of fact moving into this match, you know, put the figure eight on two more guys, three more guys, have guys tapping out left and right.”

As noted, WWE has announced an “I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge” featuring Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for Friday’s SmackDown. You can click here for spoilers from the taped episode. Flair will defend her title against Rousey in an “I Quit Match” at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event scheduled for Sunday, May 8.

H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription

