Ruby Soho has earned a spot in The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Friday’s AEW Rampage saw Soho defeat Robyn Renegade to become the fifth women’s division competitor to qualify for the tournament.

Soho joins Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and Hikaru Shida as confirmed entrants in the women’s tournament as of this writing.

Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will feature Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in the sixth qualifier for the women’s tournament.

Next week’s Dynamite will also feature Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy to determine the second entrant in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

There is only one confirmed entrant in the men’s tournament as of this writing, and that’s ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. He defeated Max Caster on the April 6 Dynamite to qualify.

Each tournament will have 16 competitors. The first round matches will begin on May 11 during the live AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

The finals of the two tournaments will take place at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas. Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the winners with the trophy, being billed as “The Owen” cup.

