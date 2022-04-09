It’s become routine that WWE returns to Saudi Arabia each year to feature some of their Premium Live Events, and it looks like this year will be no different.

The plans for the Saudi Arabia show this Fall are currently being finalized, according to a new report from PWInsider. It adds that WWE and their superstars will once again be returning around Halloween time, likely the first week of November or the final week of October.

The most recent event that aired live from Saudi Arabia, Elimination Chamber, took place just months ago, on February 19. It continued setting the stage for WrestleMania 38 at the time and included memorable moments like Brock Lesnar regaining his WWE Title, Bianca Belair earning her WWE RAW Women’s Title shot at ‘Mania, and an impressive return to singles action from WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

You can see the full results from Elimination Chamber 2022, below:

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR THE WWE TITLE

Brock Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles, & Bobby Lashley (c) (New WWE Champion)

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR A RAW WOMEN’S TITLE SHOT

Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., & Alexa Bliss (Belair receives a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title)

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

Roman Reigns (c) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH

Becky Lynch (c) defeated WWE Hall of Famer Lita

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLES MATCH

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c) (No contest)

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (Ronda Rousey had one arm tied behind her back)

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

