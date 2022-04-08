Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon and grandson of Vince McMahon, is not ruling out a future career in the WWE.

After committing to Indiana University’s college football program, Declan was asked if he had ever considered becoming a pro wrestler.

“I’ve tried it [wrestling] in my house,” McMahon told Indianapolis Star. “I have two younger brothers, so if we’re joking around I’ll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

McMahon stated that being around a pro wrestling family helped him mature quicker.

“As a kid it’s been great because you get to look up to guys you look at as super heroes,” McMahon said. “Then you see them come home and they’re banged up. They don’t really look like heroes when there you’re parents. Just being around everybody, I think it’s helped me build my character, just being mature as a young age.”

Declan and his two younger brothers accompanied their father to the ring for his WrestleMania 32 entrance, and have been in the crowd for some of Shane’s more recent appearances.

You can click here for reactions from John Cena, Stephanie McMahon & others on Declan McMahon’s decision to play college football at Indiana University. Declan is a 6-foot 190-pound running back.

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022

