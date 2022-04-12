Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos lost to Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in a six-man tag match after this week’s RAW went off the air.

McIntyre evaded a spear from Reigns, and then connected with the Claymore on Jimmy Uso for the pinfall victory.

At one point, Paul Heyman got upset over some fans at ringside taunting him, which led to Reigns consoling his Special Counsel. As seen below, Reigns hugged Heyman while asking the vocal fans to pipe down. Heyman has recreated the exact moment in several other dark matches in recent months.

This week’s RAW ended with The Usos dropping RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton with a double superkick. As noted, The Usos vs. RK-Bro is expected to be a Title Unification Match, possibly at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. On last week’s SmackDown, Roman Reigns urged The Usos to bring RK-Bro’s RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bloodline. The storyline continued on this week’s RAW as The Usos defeated The Street Profits in the main event, before their confrontation with Orton & Riddle.

You can see photos and videos from The Bloodline’s dark match below.

Roman Reigns consoled Paul Heyman after #WWERaw 😀 pic.twitter.com/Qz18kz5C63 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 12, 2022

I acknowledge and appreciate The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. For giving me a window to beat traffic leaving #WWERaw Dark Main Event, Roman & Usos vs Drew McIntyre & New Day pic.twitter.com/vzHLFu51Lj — Ryan Fairchild (@RyRicFair89) April 12, 2022

Dark match main event of Roman Reigns and the Usos vs Drew McIntyre and the New Day after #WWERaw went off the air in Detroit. Unsurprisingly, McIntyre and New Day won to send the crowd home happy. pic.twitter.com/fl602Yitk2 — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) April 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts