As seen below, pro wrestling legend and AEW talent William Regal will be debuting a new podcast called “Gentleman Villain” in the coming weeks.

In the audio clip they provide as a preview, Regal says that the show will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and various other podcast platforms. The full-text description can be seen below:

“The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be featured in what is sure to be one of the most talked-about wrestling podcasts in the world,” says the description. “Regal, originally from Blackpool, England, will share stories of his teenage years, spent traveling the roads of his native United Kingdom, wrestling fellow wrestlers, as well as strangers from out of the crowd, as part of a touring carnival act.

“Regal & Thompson will also talk about his days traveling the world and winning championships in Europe, the Middle East, and Japan before his career brought him to the big stages of WCW and WWE where he won numerous championships and accolades. Another topic will be Regal’s run as the General Manager of Raw and his time as the General Manager of NXT where he helped develop the next generation of wrestling superstars.”

Since he debuted in All Elite Wrestling at their Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, Regal has been managing Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, as well as their new recruit, Wheeler Yuta. Together, the stable has deemed itself the “Blackpool Combat Club”, and remains undefeated as a unit.

