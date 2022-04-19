WWE’s WrestleMania 38 was reportedly viewed by a massive 56.1 million live viewers in India via the Sony Sports Network.

India.com reported the viewership figure this week, which came from data released by the BARCI (Broadcast Audience Research Council of India). WrestleMania 38 viewership in India was up 29% from WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

It was also noted that WrestleMania Saturday viewership was up 34% from 2021, while WrestleMania Sunday viewership was up 33% from last year.

It looks like the official RAW re-debut of Veer Mahaan was also a big ratings draw in India on Sony Sports Network.

Veer’s re-debut on the RAW After WrestleMania reportedly drew a 9% increase in viewership compared to the previous week’s average. After months of teaser promos, Veer appeared on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW and attacked The Mysterios. He then returned the following week to defeat Dominik Mysterio, and defeated enhancement talent Jeff Brooks this week.

WWE RAW airs live every Monday on Sony TEN 1 in English, Sony TEN 3 in Hindi, and Sony TEN 4 in Tamil/Telugu. WWE SmackDown airs live every Friday on Sony TEN 1 in English, Sony TEN 3 in Hindi, and Sony TEN 4 in Tamil/Telugu.

