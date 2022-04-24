Next weekend will see WWE returning to the UK for a live tour, giving fans a glimpse of what it will be like when they return for a reported “major stadium event” later this September.

The company’s Twitter page has released the card for the event this Saturday, April 29, and it features some big matches like Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, RK-Bro vs. The Usos in a non-title Champions vs. Champions match, and many other standout bouts.

“A special night in London awaits! Some of the biggest WWE Superstars will be in town on April 29th Which match are you most excited to see?” WWE’s Twitter page asks.

As alluded to earlier, WWE announced earlier this month that “a major stadium event” will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. This will be the first time since the 1992 SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium that WWE is in the United Kingdom for a stadium show.

Drew McIntyre has made it clear numerous times that he wants a match against Tyson Fury at a stadium event in the United Kingdom, and he reiterated that in a recent interview.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT last year. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the U.K. with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”

You can see the full card for Saturday’s WWE Live Event in London, England below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Champions vs. Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Ricochet (c) vs. Butch vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus w/ Ridge Holland

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther

Aliyah vs. Shotzi

A special night in London awaits! Some of the biggest WWE Superstars will be in town on April 29th 🤩 Which match are you most excited to see? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kYa0p1Ua0r — WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]