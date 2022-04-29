Cody Rhodes has been announced for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE announced today that Rhodes will sit down with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The interview will premiere next Friday, May 6.

As seen in the tweet below, Austin and Rhodes re-created Cody’s infamous “hearing things” GIF to promote the interview.

