For the first time since the 1992 SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium, WWE will return to the United Kingdom for a stadium show this September.

WWE announced Tuesday that “a major stadium event” will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. No further details were announced.

The Principality Stadium is home to the Wales national rugby union team.

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Although the typical capacity of Principality Stadium is roughly 75,000, a boxing bout in 2017 featuring Anthony Joshua reportedly brought in a crowd of 78,000 fans.

Drew McIntyre has previously floated the possibility of a match against Tyson Fury at a stadium event in the United Kingdom.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT last year. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the U.K. with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”

Insurrextion 2003 was the last time WWE held a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom. The event was held at the 10,000-seater Telewest Arena in Newcastle, England.

The 1992 SummerSlam, headlined by The British Bulldog vs. Bret Hart, was attended by 80,355 fans at Wembley Stadium.

