WWE filed trademarks for a new ring name and an associated nickname on April 19, 2022.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark”Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff” this past Tuesday. The following use description was included with the filings:

“Mark For: DAMARIS GRIFFIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The star going by Damaris Griffin debuted on NXT Level Up last night, teaming up with Quincy Elliot against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. His real name is James Barron Jr. and he was recruited by WWE in August 2021 by Triple H and other talent scouts.

It’s time for the world to meet Damaris Griffin. Check me out as I make my @WWE debut on peacock alongside the Skinny Legend @Quincy__WWE 🔥 https://t.co/Z6Dl3gr6yE — Damaris Griffin (@Damaris_WWE) April 23, 2022

