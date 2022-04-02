

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin) makes his entrance.

Veer Mahaan vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander goes for a single-leg, Mahaan tosses him aside. Alexander eventually connects with a forearm to Mahaan. Mahaan sends Alexander to the ropes. Alexander hits another forearm on Mahaan. Mahaan sends Alexander out of the ring to the apron. Mahaan goes for a boot to Alexander. Alexander catches Mahaan’s leg and hits a Modified Dragon Screw from the apron on Mahaan. Alexander dropkicks the leg of Mahaan. Alexander hits a pair of forearms on Mahaan in the corner. Mahaan hits a Thesz Press on Alexander. Mahaan clothesline Alexander. Mahaan locks in a shoulder-lock on Alexander. Alexander taps out.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap of the in-ring segment with Bianca Belair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is shown.

A recap of the segment with Seth Rollins and Vince McMahon in Vince McMahon’s office shown.

United States Champion Finn Balor and Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) make their entrances.

Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews

They lock up. Balor locks in a waist-lock on Crews. Crews reverses it into a waist-lock on Balor. Balor reverses it into another waist-lock on Crews. Crews elbows Balor on the face. Crews takes Balor to the mat with a snapmare. Crews hits a Senton from the apron into the ring on Balor. Crews pins Balor for a one count. Balor hits a Sling Blade on Crews. Balor dropkicks Crews. Balor hits a Double Stomp from off the top rope on Crews. Balor pins Crews for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton of RK-Bro defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) via Disqualification.

