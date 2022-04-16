The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tommaso Ciampa makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

Ciampa kicks the leg of T-Bar. Ciampa goes for a single-leg takedown, T-Bar backs him into the corner. Ciampa eventually spikes the leg of T-Bar on his shoulder. Ciampa chops T-Bar before kicking his leg. Ciampa connects with a knee strike to T-Bar. Ciampa pins T-Bar for a two count. Ciampa goes for a Powerbomb, T-Bar gets out of it. T-Bar superkicks Ciampa. T-Bar pins Ciampa for a two count. T-Bar goes for a Chokeslam, Ciampa kicks his knee. T-Bar goes for another Chokeslam, Ciampa reverses it into a roll-up for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Cody Rhodes defeating The Miz.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez make their entrance. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business make their entrance.

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander)

Azeez & Crews jump Benjamin and Alexander as the bell rings. Crews and Alexander exchange waist-locks. Alexander takes Crews to the mat with a Dragon Screw. Benjamin eventually hits a DDT on Azeez. Alexander is tagged in, as is Crews. Alexander connects with a forearm to Crews. Alexander dropkicks the knee of Crews to take him to the mat. Alexander clotheslines Crews on the apron. Alexander hits a Falcon Arrow on Crews. Azeez breaks a pin attempt by Alexander on Crews. Benjamin superkicks Azeez. Alexander hits a spin-kick on Azeez. Benjamin and Alexander clothesline Azeez out of the ring. Azeez pulls Benjamin out of the ring and clotheslines him at ringside. Crews rolls Alexander up for a two count. Crews hits a Samoan Drop on Alexander. Crews pins Alexander for the win.

Winners: Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

