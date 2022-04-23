The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Apollo Crews vs. T-Bar

Crews goes for a single-leg takedown, T-Bar clubs his back. Crews goes for a cross-body, T-Bar catches him and tosses him to the mat. T-Bar eventually hits a Modified Suplex on Crews. T-Bar goes for a Powerbomb, Crews takes him down with a double-leg takedown. T-Bar hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Crews. T-Bar pins Crews for a two count. T-Bar kicks Azeez in the face. Crews chops the ankle of T-Bar. Crews hits a Samoan Drop on T-Bat. Crews pins T-Bar for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the in-ring segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Drew Gulak.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Theory defeating Finn Balor for the United States Championship.

Tommaso Ciampa and Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin) make their entrances.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. Ciampa locks in a headlock on Alexander. Alexander gets out of it with an elbow lock on Ciampa. Ciampa reverses it into a headlock takeover to take Alexander to the mat. Alexander eventually goes for a Frog Splash off the top turnbuckle. Ciampa rolls out of the way as Alexander rolls through. Ciampa connects with a forearm to Alexander. Alexander kicks Ciampa before connecting with a back elbow. Ciampa dropkicks the face of Alexander as he goes for a back-handspring. Ciampa connects with a knee strike to the face of Alexander. Ciampa hits a Modified Tiger Driver on Alexander. Ciampa pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Cody Rhodes defeating Kevin Owens via Count-Out.

