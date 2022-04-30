The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Liv Morgan her entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Nikki A.S.H. makes her entrance.

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H.

They lock up. Nikki pushes Morgan to the mat. Morgan kips up. Morgan dropkicks Nikki. Morgan connects with a Running Elbow to Nikki. Morgan eventually stomps on Nikki in the corner. Morgan pins Nikki for a two count. Morgan hits a Modified Codebreaker on Nikki. Morgan hits an Inverted STO on Nikki. Morgan pins Nikki for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a LumberJack Match via Count-Out.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Omos in an Arm Wrestling Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeating Sonya Deville in a No DQ & No Count-Outs Match.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) make their entrance. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business make their entrance.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander)

Alexander locks in a waist-lock on Ford and takes him to the mat. Ford takes Alexander to the mat with a wrist-lock. Dawkins eventually takes Alexander to the mat with a Flap Jack. Dawkins hits a Bull Dog on Benjamin. Dawkins splashes Benjamin in the corner. Dawkins hits a Modified Suplex on Benjamin. Alexander breaks a pin attempt by Dawkins on Benjamin. Ford superkicks Alexander. Ford gets Benjamin up on his shoulders as Dawkins ascends the turnbuckles. Ford and Dawkins hit the Doomsday Device on Benjamin. Dawkins pins Benjamin for the three count.

Winners: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel and RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton defeating Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey).

