The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Greg Leslie is already in the ring.

Apollo Crews vs. Greg Leslie

Crews kicks Leslie in the midsection. Crews strikes Leslie several times. Leslie hits a pair of hip tosses on Crews. Leslie eventually hits a monkey flip on Crews. Leslie pins Crews for a two count. Crews hits an Ensiguri on Leslie. Crews hits a Modified Fallaway Slam on Leslie. Crews pins Leslie for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Highlights are shown from WrestleMania.

T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin (with Cedric Alexander) make their entrances.

T-Bar vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. T-Bar backs Benjamin to the corner. Benjamin locks in a headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar sends Benjamin to the ropes. T-Bar hits a shoulder-block on Benjamin. Benjamin eventually hits a neck-breaker on T-Bar. T-Bar hits a Death Valley Driver on Benjamin. T-Bar pins Benjamin for a two count. T-Bar goes for a Chokeslam, Benjamin gets out of it. Benjamin hits a German Suplex on T-Bar. Benjamin connects with a knee strike to T-Bar. Benjamin hits his Pay Dirt finisher on T-Bar. Benjamin pins T-Bar for the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the in-ring promo from Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

