As noted, last night’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Ronda Rousey address her loss to Charlotte Flair last weekend, despite making Flair tap out while the referee was incapacitated. Rousey then challenged Flair to a rematch, but this time, an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE’s social media pages are now announcing that the “I Quit” bout between Flair and Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is official for next month.

“The rematch is OFFICIAL! @MsCharlotteWWE defends the #SmackDown Women’s Title against @RondaRousey in an “I Quit” Match at #WMBacklash,” the WWE Twitter account writes.

No other matches have been announced for WrestleMania Backlash as of this writing, but other Superstars advertised include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

There was another segment last night that teased a potential match at WrestleMania Backlash — Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Reigns taunted Nakamura over how Rick Boogs suffered an injury at WrestleMania and claimed that his island of relevancy is full of love. Reigns then hugged Nakamura in the middle of the ring and said something to him, which we couldn’t hear. This seemed to confuse Nakamura, right before Reigns stepped back and The Usos dropped Nakamura with a double superkick.

The 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash PLE is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

You can see the official announcement from WWE below:

