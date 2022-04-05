A Stand & Deliver rematch has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event saw Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the Kickoff pre-show. WWE has now announced that Toxic Attraction will get their rematch on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE wrote, “After their falling out and heated rivalry, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai thrilled the NXT Universe by reconciling and joining forces before heading to Stand & Deliver to topple Toxic Attraction and become the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for a second time. Now just three days removed from their victory in Dallas, the duo will defend their new titles in a rematch with former champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Can Gonzalez & Kai hang on to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, or will Toxic Attraction prove their loss was nothing more than a fluke? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

Saturday’s win saw Kai and Gonzalez become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They were the inaugural champions in 2021 but lost the straps the same night.

