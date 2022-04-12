Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Kushida vs. Von Wagner

* NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend against Solo Sikoa

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend against Dakota Kai

* Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles to be decided in a five-team Gauntlet Match: Grayson Waller and Sanga vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly

