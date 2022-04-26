Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

We immediately see Nikkita Lyons walking backstage as fans pop. The music hits and out comes Lyons to the ring now as fans cheer her on. Lash Legend is out next. Lash rushes the ring and they start brawling before the bell rings.

The bell hits and here we go. They keep brawling as fans chant for Lyons as Legend levels her with a boot and gets the upperhand. Lyons comes back with a Thesz Press and strikes for a pop. Lyons poses while sitting on top of Legend, but Legend launches her through the ropes to the floor and she lands hard. Legend taunts Lyons while she recovers and comes back to the apron. Legend charges and knocks Lyons back to the floor to boos.

Legend follows and talks more trash while working her over, then sending her into the steel ring steps. Legend poses on the apron to more boos. Legend keeps control and fans chant “you suck!” now. Legend tries to mount Lyons with some sloppy offense. Lyons rolls her for 2. Fans rally for Lyons again but she gets sent face-first into the turnbuckle. Legend with a 2 count.

Legend grounds Lyons again and keeps her down. Legend drops Lyons and goes for a jumping kick but Lyons blocks it. Lyons fights back and mounts some offense with kicks now. Lyons with a suplex for a pop. Lyons screams out and nails a German suplex. Lyons with a running splash in the corner, then more right hands.

Legend fights back as Lyons mounts her in the corner. Legend powers out and goes for a powerbomb across the ring but Lyons takes her down with a headscissors. Lyons follows up with a big kick to the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons sits up and celebrates as her music hits but Natalya immediately attacks to boos. Natalya and Legend double team Lyons until Cora Jade makes the save with her skateboard. Jade chops down Legend and sends her to the floor. Jade and Natalya face off now. Natalya ducks a skateboard shot and goes for the Sharpshooter but Lyons runs in with a big boot to send Natalya out of the ring. Jade and Lyons stand tall together in the ring, yelling out at Natalya and Legend.

– Tony D’Angelo is backstage now. He knocks Xyon Quinn for not being medically cleared to compete tonight, knocks Von Wagner and mentions how he will be sleeping with the fishes. Tony D briefly taunts Santos Escobar before walking off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is backstage. Roderick Strong days they have to be honest about their situation, they are slipping and he can’t stand for it. Strong says this group is too good to let crumble like his last group, and they need to take things seriously. He scolds The Creed Brothers for failing to get the NXT Tag Team Titles but still acting like they’re at the top. They speak up but Strong says all he’s hearing is excuses, which is why he’s booked a match for next Tuesday. He reveals that next week’s show will feature The Creed Brothers against a tag team that is no stranger to NXT. But who, Roddy? Strong says they’ve just arrived because they have a match tonight. The Viking Raiders walk up. They face off with The Creed Brothers and the brothers nod in return.

– We see what happened to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the hands of Joe Gacy last week to end the show. There will be an update on Breakker later tonight.

Von Wagner vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Robert Stone. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo to a pop.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. Von slaps Tony D on the back and they have some words now. They lock up and Von rams Tony into the corner, placing his cheek on the top turnbuckle and talking some trash. They go to lock up again but Tony goes behind and shoves him. They trade more jabs and trash talking. Tony grabs Von from behind but Von gets free. Von grabs Tony from behind again and slams him to the mat. They go for another lock-up but Tony goes for the leg.

Von fights him off and takes him to the corner for big shoulder thrusts. Von whips Tony into the ropes and chops him down. Tony unloads with strikes from the corner but Wagner cuts him off, then knees him down. They tangle some more and Von drops Tony, then chokes him with the middle rope as the referee warns him. Tony drops Von into the ropes face-first, then knocks him out of the ring.

Von rushes back in but Tony keeps control, sending him back to the floor with a clothesline. Tony follows but Von rams him into the edge of the apron as Stone yells words of encouragement. Von scoops Tony D and slams him on the apron as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Tony fights up and out of a headlock. Von catches him with a big Spinebuster for another 2 count. Von scoops Tony on his shoulders but Tony fights out. Tony with a big overhead throw across the ring. Tony with a big belly-to-belly suplex now. The referee checks on Tony D as Stone looks on. Von and Tony trade lefts and rights to their feet. Tony with a big takedown. Tony keeps control and mounts more offense as fans cheer him on. Von cuts him off with one big clothesline to easily turn it back around.

Von scoops Tony on his shoulders but Tony slides out. They trade counters. Von sends Tony to the apron but he lands bad and slips, then falls to the floor. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro run out, then jump up on the apron to distract the referee while Von is down now. The mystery man from last week (Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren?) yank them off the apron and fight them at ringside. Santos Escobar runs over the other side of the ring while the referee is distracted, and takes out Tony’s leg with a baton.

Santos taunts Tony D at ringside now as Tony struggles to get back up. Tony barely beats the count out, and runs back in, but Von runs over him with a big boot for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall with Stone as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Roxanne Perez is backstage talking about her debut with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) walks up and says it smells like trash back here. They downplay Roxanne’s debut win, saying she only got it because of the pajama dork, Wendy Choo. Perez says a win is a win. They have some words and Perez says she doesn’t mind showing them that her debut wasn’t a fluke tonight. Rose says she will show Perez the difference between someone who is a champion, and someone who only dreams of becoming one. Toxic Attraction walks off. Indi and Persia tell Perez don’t worry, she’s got this.

– We get a brief vignette for Nathan Frazer, who is debuting tonight. Back to commercial.

