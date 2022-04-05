Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Fallout from Stand & Deliver

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns as a two-time champion

* Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante continue their Stand & Deliver celebration

* New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defend against former champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will speak

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]