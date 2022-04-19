Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s show – Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes.

As seen in the video released below, Escobar reacted to last week’s comments made by Hayes and Trick Williams, which was a response to Escobar telling Hayes to get to the back of the line following the NXT North American Title loss to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode should also feature an appearance by new NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, who won a five-team Gauntlet last week to capture the vacant titles.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Natalya returns to the NXT ring vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sarray and Tiffany Stratton look to settle their score in the ring

* Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the Escobar video:

