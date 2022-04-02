The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special event will air live today from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Stand & Deliver will begin at 12pm ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, which will feature Toxic Attraction defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The main card will begin at 1pm ET, airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest updates on Stand & Deliver, and be sure to join us for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff. Below is the current line-up for today:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight

Kickoff Pre-show: NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]