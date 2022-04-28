This weeks episode of NXT UK emanated from The BT Sports Studios in London, England as Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness welcomes us to the show.

Mark Andrews & Wild Boar vs. Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis

Andrews and Boar attacks Symbiosis before the bell rings. Andrews throws Primate into the ringside barricade. Boar tees off on T-Bone. Boar rolls T-Bone back into the ring. Andrews with two haymakers. T-Bone launches Andrews to the corner. Andrews side steps T-Bone into the turnbuckles. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Andrews follows that with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Andrews dropkicks the left knee of T-Bone. T-Bone catches Andrews in mid-air. T-Bone goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews dropkicks T-Boine. Primate tags himself in. Andrews slides under a clothesline from Primate. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Andrews with a running forearm smash. Andrews tags in Boar. Boar with clubbing shoulder blocks. Boar transitions into a ground and pound attack. Boar bodyslams Primate. Boar tags in Andrews. Andrews with a Senton Splash for a two count. Primate punches Andrews in the back. Primate tags in T-Bone.

Andrews continues to dropkick the left knee of T-Bone. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike. Primate with a forearm shot across the back of Andrews. Primate follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Primate kicks Andrews in the face. Primate with an elbow smash. Primate slams Andrews head on the top turnbuckle pad. Primate tags in T-Bone. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Double Foot Stomp. T-Bone is putting the boots to Andrews. T-Bone with a BackBreaker for a two count. T-Bone talks smack to Boar. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. T-Bone sends Andrews chest first into the canvas for a two count. T-Bone knocks Boar off the ring apron. T-Bone tags in Primate. Andrews with a forearm smash. Andrews kicks T-Bone in the face. Andrews slides under Primate.

Primate dodges The Enzuigiri. Primate goes for an elbow drop, but Andrews ducks out of the way. Andrews tags in Boar. Boar with two clotheslines. Boar knocks T-Bone off the apron. Boar reverses out of the irish whip from Primate. Primate goes for a Sunset Flip, but Boar counters with a Seated Senton. Boar hits The Hammerlock Lariat for a one count. Boar with a Leaping Shoulder Block to T-Bone. Boar dumps Primate out of the ring. Boar with a Flying Clothesline off the apron. Boar rolls Primate back into the ring. Boar delivers The Corner Spear. Boar with The Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Boar gets distracted by Dennis. Primate Spears Boar. Primate dropkicks Andrews off the apron. Primate tags in T-Bone. T-Bone goes for a Powerslam, but Boar lands back on his feet. Boar shoves T-Bone into Primate. Boar with a Release German Suplex. Boar with another Corner Spear. Boar follows that with a Reverse Senton Splash. Boar tags in Andrews. Andrews connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory. After the match, Boar lands The Suicide Dive. Boar chases Dennis out of the BT Sport Studios.

Winner: Mark Andrews & Wild Boar via Pinfall

– Moustache Mountain are looking for more reputable competition following their recent title defense on last weeks NXT UK.

– Sid Scala informs us that Eddie Dennis will be fighting Wild Boar In A Dog Collar Match.

Xia Brookside w/Eliza Alexander vs. Angel Hayze

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Hayze. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside backs Hayze into the ropes. Brookside drives her knee into the midsection of Hayze. Brookside sends Hayze to the corner. Hayze dives over Brookside. Hayze kicks Brookside in the gut. Hayze with a Spinning Back Kick. Hayze with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Brookside uses her feet to create separation. Brookside repeatedly stomps on Hayze’s chest. Brookside is choking Hayze with her boot. Brookside puts her knee on the back of Hayze’s neck. Brookside with repeated boots to Hayze’s back.

Brookside with a Seated Senton. Brookside applies The Camel Clutch. Brookside punches Hayze in the back. Hayze is displaying her fighting spirit. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Brookside. Hayze delivers her combination offense. Hayze with a flying sledge. Hayze with a leaping back elbow smash. Hayze follows that with The SlingBlade for a two count. Brookside blocks The SuperKick. Standing Switch Exchange. Hayze with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Hayze knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Brookside rolls Hayze over to pickup the victory. After the match, Brookside and Alexander gangs up on Hayze. Amale storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Xia Brookside via Pinfall

– Following a brief conversation at the NXT UK Performance Centre, The A-Kid will be having an upcoming rematch with Charlie Dempsey of Die Familie.

– Damon Kemp will be officially joining the NXT UK Roster.

– Earlier in the week, Gallus held a press conference. Gallus is fine, there’s no lingering issues within the group and they’ll get back on track because they are starving for success.

Von Wagner vs. Saxon Huxley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wagner backs Huxley into the ropes. Wagner with a forearm smash. Huxley is throwing haymakers at Wagner. Wagner drives his knee into the midsection of Huxley. Huxley runs into Wagner. Shoulder Block Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Huxley drops Wagner with a leaping shoulder tackle. Huxley with two running knee lifts. Wagner reverses out of the irish whip from Huxley. Huxley ducks a clothesline from Wagner. Wagner with a Jumping Knee Strike. Wagner with a HeadButt/Elbow Drop Combination. Wagner follows that with The Butterfly Suplex. Wagner with a corner clothesline. Wagner with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wagner decks Huxley with a back elbow smash. Wagner drops Huxley with a short-arm lariat for a two count.

Wagner with a running fist drop. Wagner applies a rear chin lock. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Wagner answers with a knee lift. Wagner punches Huxley in the back. Wagner applies The Sleeper Hold. Huxley backs Wagner into the turnbuckles. Huxley kicks Wagner in the face. Huxley with The Body Avalanche. Huxley with a series of running lariats. Huxley follows that with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Huxley with a corner clothesline. Huxley with a flying clothesline for a two count. Huxley goes for a Bodyslam, but Wagner lands back on his feet. Wagner with clubbing blows to Huxley’s chest. Huxley responds with The Lou Thez Press. Wagner fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wagner whips Huxley across the ring. Huxley with a back elbow smash. Wagner catches Huxley in mid-air. Wagner connects with The Death Valley TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Von Wagner via Pinfall

– Tiger Turan will make his NXT UK Debut next week. Also, Lash Legend will be appearing on The Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar.

Ilja Dragunov & Jordan Devlin Contract Signing

Johnny Saint and Sid Scala will be moderating this contract signing. The Dragunov/Devlin rematch will take place on the 200th episode of NXT UK on May 13th.

Jordan Devlin: What is that? You guys hear that? Somebody better close the window back there because I can hear the winds of change blowing around here.

Ilja Dragunov: Okay, Jordan. First of all, take your feet off the table and hold on for a second. I’m the man who holds the NXT UK Championship. I fought, I suffered to make this brand strong and you belittle it with your attitude.

Jordan Devlin: Hang on, I belittle this brand? I am this brand. Don’t kid yourself, this brand is on my back. Just open your eyes for one second and look around at what’s causing all this, because you defended that title before and you got none of this. This contract signing, Sid, Johnny, these cameras, these people, all of this because you have a big money match with me, with The Irish Ace.

Ilja Dragunov: Really, Jordan? In fact, this championship made the person I am and I define this championship by the man I am. And the worst nightmare I have is to see you, you as the NXT UK Champion and make sure I’ll do everything I can that this will not happen.

Jordan Devlin: Ilja, you better wrap your head around the idea, because NXT UK Episode 200, I am walking out of here with the NXT UK Title, and I’m gonna make you live your worst nightmare.

Ilja Dragunov: Okay, Jordan. If you’re so confident, what if we just raise the stakes?

Jordan Devlin: I’m a gambling man. I’ll listen to what you have to say.

Ilja Dragunov: So actually, you’re right. If you win, you’re the champion. But I have a dream of a NXT UK without Jordan Devlin. So I suggest that the winner of this match will not only be the champion, but the loser will leave NXT UK.

Jordan Devlin: You know something? When I take that title, you’re not gonna want to show your face around here, anyway, so I accept.

Both guys signed the contract. Dragunov HeadButts Devlin. Dragunov with a knee lift. Dragunov flings the chairs out of the ring. Dragunov and Devlin are trading back and forth shots. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov places the table in the corner. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Devlin uses Scala as a human shield. Devlin HeadButts Dragunov. Devlin connects with The Devil Inside through the table. Devlin poses with the NXT UK Title as the show goes off the air.

