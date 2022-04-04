WWE Producer Pat Buck (Pat Buckridge) has reportedly quit the company.

Buck produced some of the top matches at WrestleMania 38 over the weekend, but reportedly resigned from the company today, according to PWInsider.

Buck reportedly informed officials this afternoon that he was leaving the company. Word going around is how Buck stated that with the matches he produced for WrestleMania 38, he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the biggest show of the year, and now he needed to re-focus his energies on his family, something the current WWE schedule can’t consistently afford him the ability to do.

While Buck’s main job has been a WWE Producer, he’s also done some recent work in the WWE Talent Relations division, and was the liaison between the company and indie talents that were booked as extras and enhancement talents at various events. Buck was also scouting new potential signings for WWE, and made several appearances as an on-screen official.

Regarding his work at WrestleMania 38 over the weekend, Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the WrestleMania Sunday main event that saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Buck was the only producer listed for the WrestleMania Saturday match that saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain over Ronda Rousey.

Buck, age 38, runs the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academies in New Jersey and Long Island, along with Brian Myers. He is also the owner of the WrestlePro indie promotion in New Jersey. Buck joined WWE back in 2019 after a lengthy career on the indies as a promoter and wrestler, including a stint in OVW when it was a WWE developmental territory. He was a two-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion. Buck also had brief stints with Impact Wrestling as a producer and WWE’s FCW as a referee.

Buck has already left the company and will not be working tonight’s RAW in Dallas. He has not commented on his departure as of this writing but we will keep you updated.

