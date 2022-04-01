WWE reportedly has plans for a major new heel faction on the RAW brand.

A pitch was recently made for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to lead a heel stable, and Fightful Select reports that unless plans change, the stable could begin to form imminently.

It was noted that with Edge now working as a heel, WWE officials are looking to add more to his presentation. There has been a particular pitch that has been talked about heavily from the creative team, which would see The Rated R Superstar lead this new group.

There have been several notable names discussed for the stable, including Damian Priest.

Edge is set to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday. Priest was expected to face WWE United States Champion Finn Balor at WrestleMania, but instead they are both competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown tonight.

There’s no word on exactly when this new Edge stable may be introduced, but the post-WrestleMania RAW usually features big angles and new storylines. The report noted that the new group could be introduced imminently.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Edge’s new stable.

