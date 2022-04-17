WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event house show on Saturday in Erie, Pennsylvania. During the event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.

In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone’s John Clark:

* United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Theory

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest by DQ after Priest used a steel chair

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.