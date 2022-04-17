WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event house show on Saturday in Erie, Pennsylvania. During the event, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.

In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone’s John Clark:

* United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Theory

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest by DQ after Priest used a steel chair

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

Welcome home American Nightmare and welcome back to doing WWE Live Events again. #WWEErie pic.twitter.com/BHNIlKxgd8 — Nathan 🤍💙💛 (@WWELUFC) April 17, 2022

Roman broke character after the show to thank everyone for supporting the superstars who don’t get an offseason and to please not publish videos of him breaking character lol… #WWE #WWEErie — John Clark (@johnrclark12) April 17, 2022

Becky Lynch at #WWEErie tonight!!

The game changer, the main eventer ❣️❣️🐐 pic.twitter.com/X55J2JcOhc — angie 🦋 (@lynchslaughx) April 17, 2022

Cody’s speech after his match with Seth tonight #WWEErie pic.twitter.com/xyMzIfNSbm — joelene (@illicitbanks) April 17, 2022

Like I said to her after the match, easy payday for the queen @MsCharlotteWWE 👑#WWEErie pic.twitter.com/OZHfHZelBd — joelene (@illicitbanks) April 17, 2022

