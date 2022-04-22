WWE Shop has released a new Vince McMahon “No Chance in Vegas” t-shirt, which comes with a collectible $1 billion bill.

The bill features the WWE Chairman & CEO as the face and on the back is an image of the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The combo item is available for $99.99, and can be purchased here.

The description of the t-shirt can be found below:

NO CHANCE IN VEGAS!
Our Authentic T-Shirts are the same ones worn by your favorite WWE & NXT Superstars! Our new tees are flattering for both Men & Women and feature a modern, slim fit. Order a size up for a more classic fit.

  • Slim Fit – For a more classic feel, order a size up
  • 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester)
  • Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2)
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
  • Side-seamed

Earlier this week on RAW, Vince McMahon’s on-screen protégé, Theory, defeated Finn Balor to capture the U.S. Title. After the match, McMahon stepped out to the stage to raise Theory’s arm before posing for a selfie coronation. You can see photos of the new McMahon WWE Shop merchandise below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

Instagram iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Instagram.