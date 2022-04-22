WWE Shop has released a new Vince McMahon “No Chance in Vegas” t-shirt, which comes with a collectible $1 billion bill.

The bill features the WWE Chairman & CEO as the face and on the back is an image of the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The combo item is available for $99.99, and can be purchased here.

The description of the t-shirt can be found below:

NO CHANCE IN VEGAS!

Our Authentic T-Shirts are the same ones worn by your favorite WWE & NXT Superstars! Our new tees are flattering for both Men & Women and feature a modern, slim fit. Order a size up for a more classic fit. Slim Fit – For a more classic feel, order a size up

100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester)

Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2)

Shoulder-to-shoulder taping

Side-seamed

Earlier this week on RAW, Vince McMahon’s on-screen protégé, Theory, defeated Finn Balor to capture the U.S. Title. After the match, McMahon stepped out to the stage to raise Theory’s arm before posing for a selfie coronation. You can see photos of the new McMahon WWE Shop merchandise below.

