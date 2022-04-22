WWE Shop has released a new Vince McMahon “No Chance in Vegas” t-shirt, which comes with a collectible $1 billion bill.
The bill features the WWE Chairman & CEO as the face and on the back is an image of the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The combo item is available for $99.99, and can be purchased here.
The description of the t-shirt can be found below:
NO CHANCE IN VEGAS!
Our Authentic T-Shirts are the same ones worn by your favorite WWE & NXT Superstars! Our new tees are flattering for both Men & Women and feature a modern, slim fit. Order a size up for a more classic fit.
- Slim Fit – For a more classic feel, order a size up
- 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester)
- Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2)
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Side-seamed
Earlier this week on RAW, Vince McMahon’s on-screen protégé, Theory, defeated Finn Balor to capture the U.S. Title. After the match, McMahon stepped out to the stage to raise Theory’s arm before posing for a selfie coronation. You can see photos of the new McMahon WWE Shop merchandise below.
