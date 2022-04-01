Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode, WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, T-BAR, Tommaso Ciampa

We go right to the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as Cole sends us to a video package on the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. The RAW and SmackDown Superstars face off but the music interrupts and out comes WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Cole shows us how Ziggler won the NXT Title from Bron Breakker and plugs The Steiners going into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Finn Balor to a big pop.

Balor hits the ring and everyone starts going at it. Commander Azeez works on T-BAR. Reggie eliminates Akira Tozawa. Damian Priest eliminates Reggie as he’s taunting Tozawa. R-Truth taunts them but he gets eliminated by Priest next as fans boo. Drew Gulak works on T-BAR. Erik and Ivar double team Jinder Mahal. Jinder is eliminated by The Viking Raiders.

Shanky works on Cedric Alexander. Shelton Benjamin eliminates T-BAR. Priest works on Shelton in the corner now. Azeez works on dumping Ziggler but he hangs on and Roode makes the save. Drew Gulak and Madcap Moss go at it. Moss eliminates Gulak. Happy Baron Corbin comes down to cheer Moss on. Moss almost gets tossed. Tommaso Ciampa dumps Moss to the apron but he hangs on. Corbin is still distracting Moss. Ciampa with chops to Moss. Erik and Ivar work on Priest. Apollo Crews eliminates Cedric. Shelton tosses Crews to the apron but he hangs on. Azeez and Shelton go at it now. Azeez eliminates Shelton. Crews and Azeez celebrate but Erik and Ivar attack. Ciampa eliminates Mansoor. Erik and Ivar eliminate Apollo. Azeez eliminates Ivar. Shanky and Azeez eliminate Erik.

Shanky and Azeez face off now. They have words and then go at it. Moss is working on Balor. Priest is working on Roode. Azeez and Shanky both tumble over to the floor with help from other Superstars for the double elimination. Priest works on Balor but he hangs on and fights back. Ciampa stops on Ziggler. Roode works on Moss. Balor eliminates Priest.

It’s down to Ciampa, Ziggler, Balor, Roode and Moss now. Ziggler superkicks Ciampa off the apron to eliminate him. Roode with a Spinebuster to Moss. Balor fights off The Dirty Dawgs now. Ziggler and Roode try to dump Balor but Moss comes from behind and sends them all over. Ziggler and Roode are eliminated at the same time but Balor hangs on and brings himself back in. Moss and Balor briefly go at it until Moss eliminates him for the win.

Winner: Madcap Moss

– After the match, the music hits as Moss stands tall and celebrates with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy. Samantha Irvin announces Moss the winner as we go to replays. Moss takes the mic at ringside and says he did this all by himself. He looked up to Andre ever since he was a kid, Andre was his hero. Fans are chanting “you suck!” it appears. Moss tells a bad joke about Texas and the boos get louder. Moss laughs it up as the music resumes.

