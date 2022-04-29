Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

We go right to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre to the Steel Cage as Samantha Irvin goes over the rules and does the introductions. McIntyre marches out with his sword, Angela, and stops for the pyro to go off. Drew stops at the cage and shakes the steel before entering in. Out next comes Sami Zayn as we see some recent events that led to this match.

Drew is ready to go before the bell hits, calling for the door to be shut. We see Drew Gulak at ringside as the special guest timekeeper/bell ringer. Sami ducks Drew and starts climbing the cage. Drew pulls him down and launches him into the corner for big punches and kicks. Drew with a big chop to the chest now. Drew launches Sami into the steel cage wall and fans chant “one more time!” so Drew gives it to them. Drew plays to the crowd for a pop, then launches Sami into the cage wall again but this time he tries to climb up. Drew grabs his leg but Sami kicks him away.

Drew leaps up with a shot to the back now to keep Sami from climbing. They fight on the top turnbuckle now with Sami slamming Drew face-first into the steel. Sami with a big Sunset Bomb from the corner. Fans boo Sami as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in control, grinding Drew’s face into the steel, then stomping away to keep him down. Sami slams Drew face-first into the steel some more, then taunts the crowd to louder boos. Drew blocks the next shot and slams Sami’s face into the steel, knocking him back to the mat. Drew charges but Sami side-steps and puts him face-first into the cage.

Sami with a big Helluva Kick against the steel now. Fans boo as Sami climbs the steel. Sami gets one leg over the top of the cage, then the other. Drew quickly climbs up and pulls Sami back over by his hair, then drops him to the mat for a pop. Sami attacks but Drew counters and sends him into the steel over and over. Drew with a big overhead throw out of the corner, then a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop.

Drew waits for Sami to get back up now. He instead has to stop Sami from climbing the cage again. They trade shots on the top rope again. Sami kicks Drew’s leg out and it crotches him on the top rope. Drew collapses to the mat as Sami climbs back over the top of the cage. Drew recovers and climbs up but Sami is already dropping down the other side of the cage.

Drew manages to reach over and grab Sami, and pull him back over the top of the cage. Drew turns that into a huge superplex. Drew with a kip-up instead of covering for the pin. Drew is fired up now as he waits for Sami to get up. Drew nails a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew stands tall and we go to replays. We come back to Drew posing for the crowd, standing tall on top of the cage.

– We see how last week’s WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ended. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Flair now, asking about Rousey saying she will humiliate Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair says she doesn’t get humiliated or embarrassed, because she is adored. Flair goes on and says Rousey’s confidence changes tonight when she beats Rousey in the Beat The Clock Challenge, and she hopes everyone sees the embarrassment on Rousey’s face as she realizes Flair is better than her at everything.

– We go back to the ring for another edition of Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin. He stops and poses for the pyro, then heads to the ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in the ring. He mentions the split with Madcap Moss and how he told jokes that Corbin never found funny. Corbin says the one thing Moss did that was funny was think for one second that he could beat Corbin. Corbin says Moss is still living off his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory, and he owes that to Corbin because Corbin shaped him into the man he is today, with his own two hands. Fans continue to boo Corbin louder. He says everything he touches turns to gold, so just like he made Moss, he will destroy Moss.

Corbin says tonight he will settle for destroying the one thing Moss loves most – the Andre Battle Royal trophy. Corbin goes on and introduces his guest for tonight – the Andre Battle Royal trophy. Music starts up and the statue is brought out by two crew members. Corbin sends us to the Progressive Match Flo replay for this week, which shows how Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal several weeks ago. Corbin rants about how he’s about to take a sledgehammer and destroy the statue now, and then he’s going to drop all the pieces off at a junkyard. Fans start cheering while Corbin is ranting because they see one of the crew members is taking his suit off, and it’s Moss in disguise.

Corbin finally turns around and sees Moss in the ring staring him down. Moss dodges Corbin with the sledgehammer and stops him from retreating. Moss unloads on Corbin and beats him up, then destroys the Happy Talk set. Moss sends Corbin into the turnbuckles, causing him to fall out to the floor. Moss gets fired up for a pop as his music starts up. Corbin seethes from ringside as Cole hypes Moss vs. Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss lifts the Andre Battle Royal statue in the air and continues celebrating as Corbin looks on.

– We see what happened last week between Jinder Mahal, Shanky and Ricochet.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Shanky vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet to a pop. He rushes the ring and we go back to commercial.

