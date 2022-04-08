The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they have confirmed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing. They are also teasing that a new challenger for Reigns will be revealed tonight as he ushers is a new era.

Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is being advertised by the venue, and is still being listed in an updated ad for tonight’s show. The WWE Events website also has Rousey advertised for tonight.

The WWE Events website had Seth Rollins advertised for SmackDown at one point, but he was removed earlier in the week. PWInsider has reported that Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be at the show tonight, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing on TV or working a dark match.

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are also scheduled to appear tonight, along with Drew McIntyre.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

