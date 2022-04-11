Friday’s live post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.230 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 5.46% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.359 million viewers.

Friday’s WrestleMania SmackDown drew a 0.60 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.63% from the previous week’s 0.61 rating. This week’s 0.60 key demo rating represents 788,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.37% from the 799,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.61 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #4 ranking.

SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #8 ranking.

While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demographic, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.933 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.41 for the #3 spot.

Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 SmackDown drew the third-best key demo rating of the year so far, and the sixth-best audience of the year. Friday’s viewership was down 5.46% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 1.63% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 0.9% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 1.6% from the same week in 2021.

The Masters Golf on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.64 key demo rating. The Masters also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.883 million viewers.

Friday’s post-WrestleMania SmackDown aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI with the just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from WrestleMania 38, a Happy Talk segment with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin, plus The Bloodline revealing what’s next for The Island of Relevancy, which aired as the show-closing segment.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]