Tickets for the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will go on sale next Friday, April 22 via Ticketmaster.

As seen in the first SummerSlam promotional graphic, Superstars being advertised include Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

SummerSlam tickets will start as low as $25. You can visit this link to sign-up for pre-sale opportunities.

WWE and On Location are still offering Priority Passes for SummerSlam via this link. These hotel and ticket packages were first announced in late March. The ticket packages are priced at $275 per person for the All Seats package, $275 for the Bronze package, $425 for the Silver package, $1,150 for the Gold package, and $2,000 for the Champion package. Some of the perks for the packages include all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, an exclusive Friday night event, WWE gifts, appearances by WWE Superstars or Legends, and more.

All hotel packages are for the Courtyard Nashville Downtown. They are priced at $635 for Bronze, $785 for Silver, $1,735 for Gold, and $2,815 for Champion. Some of the perks for these packages include the SummerSlam tickets, access to the Friday night event, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, round-trip transportation to the stadium, and more.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the first time the biggest show of the summer will be held in The Volunteer State.

