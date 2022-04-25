WWE on April 24 held a Sunday Stunner Live Event at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the WWE live event results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Ricochet (c) defeated Jinder Mahal (Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Gunther defeated Mansoor

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders (SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match)

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match)

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)

Thank you #wweuniverse for an awesome weekend of #wwelive ; Saturday Night’s Main Event & The Sunday Stunner! Now off to bed to catch an early flight to #wweraw in Knoxville, TN! #wwereading #wwebinghamton pic.twitter.com/M1PLUpvUds — Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) April 25, 2022

