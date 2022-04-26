WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet is looking to resume his rivalry with Mustafa Ali.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Ali make his first WWE TV appearance since last October. He interrupted The Miz and WWE United States Champion Theory on MizTV, then defeated Miz in singles action. After the match, Ali was attacked by Ciampa, who is no longer being billed by his first and last name, just the last.

In an update, Ricochet took to Twitter after Ali’s RAW return and called him out.

“Hey @AliWWE…I’ll be waiting [hourglass emoji],” Ricochet wrote.

Ali has not responded to Ricochet as of this writing.

Ricochet and Ali had a series of WWE Main Event matches back in 2021, which began with Ali defeating Ricochet on the April 29 episode. Ricochet won on the May 6 episode, and then their May 13 match ended in a double count out. Ricochet then won their 2 of 3 Falls Match on the May 27 episode. They also worked a series of matches in 2020, which ended with Ali defeating Ricochet on the November 9 and December 28 RAW shows.

Ali spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman for his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast in May 2021, and revealed how he went directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to pitch the feud. You can click here for those comments.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Ricochet’s full tweet below:

