In a recent interview with WWE Español’s El Brunch, SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss was asked where his passion for comedy originated from.

“It’s hard to explain or reason out, but it’s something I’ve always loved,” Moss said. “I’ve always had the personality where I want to make people laugh, even when it may be inappropriate.

“Even if it’s a serious conversation, I’d try to slip in a joke or two. For me, the goofier the better. It might not be a full-on joke, I might just be sitting at the breakfast table, but I’d suddenly let out a Brock Lesnar scream. That gets a laugh out of everyone, and I’ll find it hilarious.

“I always enjoyed the funny side of life. And as I’ve grown, and read a lot of philosophy books, I do believe if you’re not enjoying life – even the grind, it’s not worth it. You’ve got to enjoy every second. I try to cherish every moment – it’s the same attitude that I’ve taken to WWE. It has opened me up to comedy, I’m always watching comedy specials on Netflix or wherever. I enjoy comedy of all kinds. End of the day, it’s just about enjoying what I’m doing.”

Moss was asked if he had ever considered a career in stand-up comedy.

“I actually have thought about that,” Moss responded. “But I’ve never really taken any serious, concrete steps towards it. But it is something I want to maybe dabble in someday, because I think there’s a lot of similarities between being in a wrestling ring and on a stage doing stand-up. You have to have a plan, be prepared, but also have to be able to adapt, know the crowds, and have a feel for it and go where it takes you. Go where the comedy takes you.”

Moss revealed he has spoken to Dolph Ziggler, a part-time stand-up comic, about trying his hand at the craft in the future.

“It’s something I’ve talked to Dolph Ziggler about because he’s done that and taken that step,” Moss said. “It takes a lot of guts. To me, it would be very easy to go on stage and completely bomb. I’ve heard Jerry Seinfeld and others admit that even the best comedians have nights where they bomb, and that’s a tough deal. As a WWE Superstar, I can relate, since not every match is your best match.

“It’s something that, some day, I may do. It’s something I’ve thought about and have talked to people like Dolph about. As of right now, there are no plans. I’m focused on in-ring, and beating Happy Corbin specifically. But, that is a possibility in the future for sure.”

Madcap Moss, a former linebacker for Minnesota Golden Gophers, detailed the incidents that led to his transition from football to pro wrestling.

“There’s an interesting story there,” Moss said. “I was always a huge wrestling fan growing up, but I didn’t really know how to break into the business. The path was much clearer in football, you just play at school all the way up to the pros – if they draft you. With wrestling, I really had no idea. My high school didn’t even have an amateur wrestling team, which is a different world altogether anyway.

“I had a short tryout with the Miami Dolphins, and there was a guy I met a guy there whose responsibility was to help students move on from football to whatever they wish to do next, and I decided WWE was my next goal, so I reached out to him for help. He got me in touch with WWE, who then gave me a tryout.

“My first tryout was me and four other guys, and none of them were nearly in a good enough shape. We didn’t even do half the stuff they’d normally do at a tryout, so by the end of it, I thought I was killing, but they pulled me aside and said, ‘look, we like what you did, but you have to come back again for a proper tryout.’

“First, I was a little upset. My ego took a hit, but I took lessons from my past and my family, and just went back for another tryout. Thankfully, the second one went even better, and I got into the WWE.”

You can watch Moss’ appearance on the WWE Español show below. Madcap also spoke about his Greek heritage, favorite foods, love for reading, and a lot more.

Madcap Moss will wrestle Happy Corbin at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

