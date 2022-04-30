As noted earlier, WWE released a total of 10 NXT talents earlier on Friday.

The list includes Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin.

As seen below, the likes of Io Shirai, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Killer Kross and Cora Jade took to Twitter to react to the latest NXT releases.

Gonzalez and Kai had two stints together as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and also won the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

.@DakotaKai_WWE is a leader and an outstanding talent. One of my favorite woman wrestlers and a lovely human being. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 29, 2022

.@DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow. #KingKota pic.twitter.com/BS9Fcma7IM — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 29, 2022

Persia is a powerhouse gem! 💪🏼💎 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) April 29, 2022

Sickening. — Brandi Lauren (@brandilauren_) April 30, 2022

My coach heart is breaking. I love all y'all. ❤️❤️ — Allison Danger (@allisondanger) April 29, 2022

You’re a star through and through wherever you go ❤️🐍 #SDL pic.twitter.com/cb0juKGzc3 — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) April 29, 2022

you helped me more than you’ll ever know. 💕 pic.twitter.com/PPRvttOUkI — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) April 29, 2022

Imagine not having anything for Dakota Kai. Baffling. — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) April 29, 2022

An absolute favorite of mine to work with. When we meet again, @DakotaKai_WWE.. I want a singles match 🖤😈 https://t.co/DrqioYrvo5 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) April 29, 2022

💔😔 — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) April 29, 2022

