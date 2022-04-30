As noted earlier, WWE released a total of 10 NXT talents earlier on Friday.

The list includes Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin.

As seen below, the likes of Io Shirai, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Killer Kross and Cora Jade took to Twitter to react to the latest NXT releases.

Gonzalez and Kai had two stints together as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and also won the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

